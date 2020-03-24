Home » Unprecedented Demand For Silver Bullion Will Push Prices Higher
The precious metals market continues to experience unprecedented demand for silver bullion products. Even with the Fed increasing its liquidity injections by providing “Open-ended” QE to infinity, the Dow Jones Index today is still selling off considerably…. down 900+ points. There is no way the Fed and central banks can backstop the markets with liquidity and asset purchases if the physical economy is shutting down.
The collapse in the U.S. economy and financial markets have brought about a record buy spree in physical silver bullion never witnessed before. In the past few weeks, precious metals dealers have totally wiped through the available stock. Now, these dealers have to resort to pre-selling future supply with the understanding that metal purchased today will not be delivered for weeks, a month, or several months.
In the video, I discuss in detail how the global silver mine supply is likely to contract considerably over the next two quarters as the worldwide contagion continues to spread. However, the demand for physical silver bullion will intensify as the markets and financial system continue to disintegrate. This will push the price of silver higher as investors move into the precious metals to protect wealth.
Furthermore, the low oil price and extremely low wholesale gasoline price is destroying the U.S. Shale Oil Industry. This is terrible news for the U.S. economy and Dollar. I also explain how the retail gasoline price at the pump in many cities is heading back down to 75 CENTS A GALLON!!!
Here is one of the charts I discuss in the video on the estimated price of gasoline in Georgia (1-2 weeks) and what it will be like in the next 1-2 months:
With the wholesale price that closed on Friday of 61 cents a gallon, that would equal about 93 cents at the pump. But, this would take a week or so for the gasoline stocks to be consumed before this price makes it to the pump. My estimate for the retail gasoline in Georgia in 1-2 months is 66 cents a gallon. However, today the wholesale gasoline price has fallen 20% already IN ONE DAY… LOL!! It’s down to 48 cents, compared to 61 cents on Friday. We may get to the wholesale 35 cents a gallon shown in my estimate above in the next 1-2 weeks!!
Americans have no idea just how bad this global contagion and massive disruption to the supply chain and oil industry. The U.S. Shale Oil Industry will collapse in the next 1-2 quarters and never come back the way it was before. The U.S. was able to say it enjoyed “Energy Independence” for a few months before the entire industry comes crashing down.
